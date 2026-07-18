Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DCO. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ducommun from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $167.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on shares of Ducommun from $155.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Ducommun from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ducommun presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $175.80.

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Ducommun Stock Performance

Shares of DCO stock opened at $169.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.62 and a beta of 1.03. Ducommun has a one year low of $84.76 and a one year high of $196.63. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $160.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Ducommun had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The firm had revenue of $209.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Ducommun's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ducommun

In other Ducommun news, VP Rajiv A. Tata sold 1,612 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $233,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,795. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laureen S. Gonzalez sold 589 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.99, for a total transaction of $89,522.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,698,032.28. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 7,883 shares of company stock worth $1,200,336 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,236 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,014 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company's stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

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