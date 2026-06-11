Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.9333.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $141.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on Duke Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th.

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Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $2,487,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 96,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,952,205.74. This trade represents a 17.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $438,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,087.25. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sharp Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company's stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $125.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.99. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $113.66 and a 1-year high of $134.49. The firm has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.49%.The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Duke Energy's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Duke Energy's payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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