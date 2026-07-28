Duke Energy (DUK) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Duke Energy to announce earnings of $1.30 per share and revenue of $7.6590 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Duke Energy's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Duke Energy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Duke Energy alerts: Sign Up

Duke Energy Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE:DUK traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.51. The company had a trading volume of 347,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,944. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $134.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.38. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $125.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.93.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Duke Energy's payout ratio is currently 66.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised Duke Energy from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Evercore increased their price target on Duke Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $143.00 to $134.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DUK

More Duke Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $438,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,680,087.25. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $2,487,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 96,102 shares in the company, valued at $11,952,205.74. The trade was a 17.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Duke Energy by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Duke Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Duke Energy wasn't on the list.

While Duke Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here