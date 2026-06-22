Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. DA Davidson's price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.86% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.00.

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Dutch Bros Stock Performance

BROS traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.84. 170,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,550,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company's fifty day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.41. Dutch Bros has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $74.65.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.The firm had revenue of $464.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Christine Barone sold 42,031 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,527,324.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 44,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,174.49. This trade represents a 48.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 750,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $47,265,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 2,410,800 shares in the company, valued at $151,928,616. The trade was a 23.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,086,245 shares of company stock valued at $243,021,771. 38.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,880,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $108,948,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $96,951,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 196.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,817,201 shares of the company's stock worth $95,112,000 after buying an additional 1,203,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $57,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company's stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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