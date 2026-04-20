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DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
DWS Municipal Income Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • $0.061 monthly dividend declared for DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF), payable April 30 to shareholders of record April 22 with the ex-dividend date April 22, implying an annualized yield of about 7.9%.
  • KTF is a closed-end municipal bond fund managed by DWS that seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax.
  • Shares opened at $9.21 and trade near their 50- and 200-day moving averages (~$9.12 and $9.14), with a 52-week range of $8.48 to $9.37.
  • Interested in DWS Municipal Income Trust? Here are five stocks we like better.

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of KTF opened at $9.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $9.37.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

DWS Municipal Income Trust NYSE: KTF is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. Established in 2002, the fund is managed by DWS Group, a global asset management firm and affiliate of Deutsche Bank, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol KTF. Its structure allows investors access to a diversified portfolio of municipal securities with the potential for tax-advantaged income distributions.

The trust’s investment strategy focuses primarily on investment-grade municipal bonds issued by U.S.

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Dividend History for DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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