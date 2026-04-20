DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

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DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of KTF opened at $9.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $9.37.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

DWS Municipal Income Trust NYSE: KTF is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. Established in 2002, the fund is managed by DWS Group, a global asset management firm and affiliate of Deutsche Bank, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol KTF. Its structure allows investors access to a diversified portfolio of municipal securities with the potential for tax-advantaged income distributions.

The trust’s investment strategy focuses primarily on investment-grade municipal bonds issued by U.S.

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