DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Update

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 72,807 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the March 31st total of 156,360 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,230 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company's shares are sold short.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 26.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,820 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 43,693 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $503,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 15.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,403 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:KTF opened at $9.14 on Friday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.48 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

DWS Municipal Income Trust NYSE: KTF is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. Established in 2002, the fund is managed by DWS Group, a global asset management firm and affiliate of Deutsche Bank, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol KTF. Its structure allows investors access to a diversified portfolio of municipal securities with the potential for tax-advantaged income distributions.

The trust’s investment strategy focuses primarily on investment-grade municipal bonds issued by U.S.

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