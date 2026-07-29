DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect DXP Enterprises to announce earnings of $1.59 per share and revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 11:30 AM ET.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.12). DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $521.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.00 million. On average, analysts expect DXP Enterprises to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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DXP Enterprises Stock Down 1.5%

DXPE stock opened at $157.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.43. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.97. DXP Enterprises has a 12-month low of $84.04 and a 12-month high of $183.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $1,643,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 590,262 shares in the company, valued at $97,021,364.94. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy P. Halter sold 6,842 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $968,758.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,700. This represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,071 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in DXP Enterprises by 661.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,956 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 112,021 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 433.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,954 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 47,909 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,018 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,874,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 19.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,699 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded DXP Enterprises from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Freedom Capital downgraded DXP Enterprises from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc is a Houston, Texas–based industrial products and services distributor serving customers across North America. The company provides a broad portfolio of maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) supplies, including fluid power components, safety products, mechanical power transmission parts, and instrumentation. DXP's product offering spans well-recognized private brands as well as equipment and parts from leading global manufacturers, enabling clients in energy, heavy industrial and manufacturing sectors to source critical components from a single supplier.

Through its network of service centers and specialized repair facilities, DXP delivers inventory management programs, turnkey fluid power rebuilds and custom assembly solutions.

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