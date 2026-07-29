Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

DY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $415.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $482.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $436.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $554.92.

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Dycom Industries Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of DY opened at $400.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $233.00 and a 1-year high of $566.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.41.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.73 by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 4.98%.Dycom Industries's revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.400-4.820 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $19,335,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 82,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,830 shares of the construction company's stock worth $8,390,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company's stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc NYSE: DY is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom's services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom's customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

Further Reading

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