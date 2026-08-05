Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $53.29 and last traded at $52.15, with a volume of 2123727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.71.

The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $554.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $549.46 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.06%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Dynatrace has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.480-0.490 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.970-1.990 EPS.

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Positive Sentiment: Dynatrace reported fiscal Q1 2027 adjusted earnings of $0.48 per share , above estimates of $0.44–$0.45 and up from $0.42 a year earlier. Revenue rose 16.3% year over year to $554.55 million , exceeding the $549.46 million consensus. Dynatrace Q1 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Dynatrace reported fiscal Q1 2027 adjusted earnings of , above estimates of $0.44–$0.45 and up from $0.42 a year earlier. Revenue rose 16.3% year over year to , exceeding the $549.46 million consensus. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted 41% organic net new annual recurring revenue growth , indicating strong customer demand as enterprises expand cloud workloads and invest in artificial intelligence initiatives. Dynatrace Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results

Management highlighted , indicating strong customer demand as enterprises expand cloud workloads and invest in artificial intelligence initiatives. Positive Sentiment: Fiscal 2027 EPS guidance of $1.97–$1.99 was well above the $1.78 analyst consensus, while second-quarter EPS guidance of $0.48–$0.49 also topped expectations. Rosenblatt maintained a Buy rating with a $52 price target, and Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target to $47. Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Dynatrace Price Target

Fiscal 2027 EPS guidance of was well above the $1.78 analyst consensus, while second-quarter EPS guidance of $0.48–$0.49 also topped expectations. Rosenblatt maintained a Buy rating with a $52 price target, and Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target to $47. Neutral Sentiment: Fiscal 2027 revenue guidance was approximately $2.3 billion, broadly in line with consensus, while second-quarter revenue guidance of $565 million–$570 million was slightly below the $570.1 million estimate. Dynatrace Earnings and Revenue Report

Fiscal 2027 revenue guidance was approximately $2.3 billion, broadly in line with consensus, while second-quarter revenue guidance of $565 million–$570 million was slightly below the $570.1 million estimate. Negative Sentiment: The company slightly lowered its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook, tempering the otherwise strong earnings report and leaving investors focused on whether profit growth can outpace revenue growth.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. William Blair began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dynatrace

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RHL Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 1,119.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 707 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 218.8% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.69, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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