Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.1667.

DYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore set a $33.00 target price on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an "overweight" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 480,240 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $10,944,669.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 875,912 shares in the company, valued at $19,962,034.48. This trade represents a 35.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,800 and have sold 1,665,542 shares valued at $36,321,576. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 275.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,495 shares of the company's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company's stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 19.92 and a quick ratio of 19.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

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