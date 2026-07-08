Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Director Jason Rhodes Sells 297,211 Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) Director Jason Rhodes sold 297,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $6,913,127.86. Following the sale, the director owned 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,896.12. This trade represents a 99.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DYN stock remained flat at $23.83 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,528,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,586. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 19.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DYN shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Dyne Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dyne Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,365,245 shares of the company's stock worth $42,570,000 after purchasing an additional 278,466 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,108,145 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,675,000 after buying an additional 551,412 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $5,191,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,891,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company's stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dyne Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dyne Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Dyne Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here