Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.00.

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Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4%

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.08. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 22.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 287,956 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $5,666,974.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,663 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $229,527.84. The trade was a 96.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,559,462 shares of company stock valued at $29,814,746. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 994,886 shares of the company's stock worth $10,407,000 after buying an additional 366,183 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,541 shares of the company's stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Dyne Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Dyne Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating and $50 price target on Dyne Therapeutics while raising several earnings estimates, suggesting analysts remain confident in the company’s longer-term prospects.

HC Wainwright reiterated a rating and on Dyne Therapeutics while raising several earnings estimates, suggesting analysts remain confident in the company’s longer-term prospects. Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital also lifted its earnings forecasts for Dyne Therapeutics across multiple periods, pointing to improved expectations for future results.

Lifesci Capital also lifted its earnings forecasts for Dyne Therapeutics across multiple periods, pointing to improved expectations for future results. Neutral Sentiment: Dyne Therapeutics’ average brokerage rating remains Moderate Buy , indicating Wall Street sentiment is still constructive overall. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. NASDAQ: DYN Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Dyne Therapeutics’ average brokerage rating remains , indicating Wall Street sentiment is still constructive overall. Neutral Sentiment: The company recently reported a quarterly loss that was slightly better than expected , which is supportive but not a major catalyst on its own.

The company recently reported a quarterly loss that was , which is supportive but not a major catalyst on its own. Negative Sentiment: CEO John Cox, CFO Erick Lucera, and insider Douglas Kerr each sold shares this week. The filings say the sales were tied to tax withholding on equity vesting, but insider selling can still weigh on investor sentiment.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

Further Reading

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