E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average - What's Next?

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.96 and traded as high as C$16.98. E-L Financial shares last traded at C$16.88, with a volume of 30,233 shares.

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E-L Financial Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The stock has a market cap of C$5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock's fifty day moving average is C$16.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.91.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$524.00 million for the quarter. E-L Financial had a net margin of 43.93% and a return on equity of 13.43%. On average, analysts forecast that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

E-L Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. E-L Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other E-L Financial news, insider E-L Financial Corporation Limited bought 6,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.11 per share, with a total value of C$109,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 142,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,439,886. The trade was a 4.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders bought 13,300 shares of company stock worth $226,870 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 57.79% of the company's stock.

About E-L Financial

E-L Financial Corp Ltd operates as an investment and insurance holding company. The firm organizes itself into two segments namely E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The Empire Life operating segment underwrites life and health insurance policies and provides segregated funds, mutual funds, and annuity products whereas, the E-L Corporate segment operations include the oversight of investments in global equities held through holdings of common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and other private companies.

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