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E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
E-L Financial logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • E-L Financial’s share price moved above its 50-day moving average, reaching C$16.98 before closing at C$16.88; its 200-day average was C$16.91.
  • The company reported quarterly earnings of C$0.09 per share on C$524 million in revenue, with a 43.93% net margin and 13.43% return on equity.
  • E-L Financial paid a quarterly dividend of C$0.04 per share, equal to a 0.9% annualized yield, while insiders purchased 13,300 shares over the past 90 days and own 57.79% of the company.
  • Interested in E-L Financial? Here are five stocks we like better.

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.96 and traded as high as C$16.98. E-L Financial shares last traded at C$16.88, with a volume of 30,233 shares.

E-L Financial Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83. The stock has a market cap of C$5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock's fifty day moving average is C$16.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.91.

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$524.00 million for the quarter. E-L Financial had a net margin of 43.93% and a return on equity of 13.43%. On average, analysts forecast that E-L Financial Co. Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

E-L Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. E-L Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other E-L Financial news, insider E-L Financial Corporation Limited bought 6,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.11 per share, with a total value of C$109,504.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 142,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,439,886. The trade was a 4.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders bought 13,300 shares of company stock worth $226,870 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 57.79% of the company's stock.

About E-L Financial

(Get Free Report)

E-L Financial Corp Ltd operates as an investment and insurance holding company. The firm organizes itself into two segments namely E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The Empire Life operating segment underwrites life and health insurance policies and provides segregated funds, mutual funds, and annuity products whereas, the E-L Corporate segment operations include the oversight of investments in global equities held through holdings of common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and other private companies.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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