Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eagle Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 558.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,632,918 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $53,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,918 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $12,314,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 135.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,631 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,990,000 after buying an additional 255,932 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,677 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 165,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $3,399,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $29.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average of $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.81 million. Eagle Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. Eagle Bancorp's payout ratio is currently -0.95%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for EagleBank, a commercial bank headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Since its founding in 1998, the company has focused on serving businesses and consumers in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. EagleBank operates a network of full-service branches and commercial banking centers, providing personalized financial solutions to corporate, nonprofit, real estate and individual clients.

The company's product portfolio includes commercial real estate lending, construction and land development financing, small business administration (SBA) loans, commercial and industrial credit facilities, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eagle Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eagle Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Eagle Bancorp currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here