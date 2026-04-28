Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Issues Earnings Results

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million.

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Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 0.4%

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.10. 49,163 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.30. The firm's 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.77.

Insider Activity at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $224,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 92,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,082.20. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $77,534.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 45,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,920.98. This represents a 6.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 19,647 shares of company stock worth $446,110 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the bank's stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 70,353 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the bank's stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,595 shares of the bank's stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,772 shares of the bank's stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eagle Bancorp Montana

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana, that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Eagle Bank & Trust. The company offers a range of community banking services to individuals, small businesses and governmental entities. Its core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage financing and treasury management.

Through Eagle Bank & Trust, the company provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online and mobile banking platforms, ATM access and cash management solutions designed to meet the needs of local customers.

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