Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 12.16%.

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Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 0.2%

EBMT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $23.57. 43,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,525. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $24.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13. The company has a market cap of $187.85 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,995.80. This represents a 10.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 272.3% during the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 342,748 shares of the bank's stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 250,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,281 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,405 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 90,024 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,711 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,328 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 23,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EBMT. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Eagle Bancorp Montana from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Eagle Bancorp Montana from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $23.50.

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About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana, that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Eagle Bank & Trust. The company offers a range of community banking services to individuals, small businesses and governmental entities. Its core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage financing and treasury management.

Through Eagle Bank & Trust, the company provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online and mobile banking platforms, ATM access and cash management solutions designed to meet the needs of local customers.

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