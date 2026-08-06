Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.31 and traded as high as $24.00. Eagle Bancorp Montana shares last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 31,267 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EBMT shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Eagle Bancorp Montana from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group raised their target price on Eagle Bancorp Montana from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bancorp Montana has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $188.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $24.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.55 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1475 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Eagle Bancorp Montana's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,995.80. This trade represents a 10.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 413,888 shares of the bank's stock worth $8,236,000 after buying an additional 23,519 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,964 shares of the bank's stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,583 shares of the bank's stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 58,188 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Helena, Montana, that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Eagle Bank & Trust. The company offers a range of community banking services to individuals, small businesses and governmental entities. Its core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage financing and treasury management.

Through Eagle Bank & Trust, the company provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online and mobile banking platforms, ATM access and cash management solutions designed to meet the needs of local customers.

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