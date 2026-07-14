Go Pro
→ Gates. Google. The Pentagon. (From Behind the Markets) (Ad)tc pixel

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Eagle Bancorp logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Eagle Bancorp shares rose above their 200-day moving average on Monday, trading as high as $27.17 and last changing hands at $26.89. The move came with volume of 341,955 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but cautious, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00. Recent updates included Piper Sandler raising its target to $30, while Weiss Ratings reiterated a sell rating.
  • The company recently beat earnings expectations, reporting $0.48 EPS versus the $0.28 consensus, though revenue missed forecasts slightly. Eagle Bancorp also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share, implying a very low annual yield of 0.1%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.71 and traded as high as $27.17. Eagle Bancorp shares last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 341,955 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGBN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $820.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 18.65%.The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Eagle Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is -1.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,940,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $62,975,000 after buying an additional 307,082 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,082,382 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 473,361 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,336 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 117,156 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 644,957 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,041,000 after acquiring an additional 32,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,655 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,123,000 after acquiring an additional 105,702 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for EagleBank, a commercial bank headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Since its founding in 1998, the company has focused on serving businesses and consumers in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. EagleBank operates a network of full-service branches and commercial banking centers, providing personalized financial solutions to corporate, nonprofit, real estate and individual clients.

The company's product portfolio includes commercial real estate lending, construction and land development financing, small business administration (SBA) loans, commercial and industrial credit facilities, and residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Eagle Bancorp Right Now?

Before you consider Eagle Bancorp, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eagle Bancorp wasn't on the list.

While Eagle Bancorp currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
ALT SL: New Patent Reveals Elon Musk’s Next Breakthrough: M.A.G.I.
ALT SL: New Patent Reveals Elon Musk’s Next Breakthrough: M.A.G.I.
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines