Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 342.11 and traded as high as GBX 350. Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 342, with a volume of 20,765 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EYE. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 660 price target on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "house stock" rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 660.

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Eagle Eye Solutions Group Trading Up 0.6%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is GBX 342.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 315.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1,005.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 0.46 EPS for the quarter. Eagle Eye Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.31%. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc will post 12.1000003 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS and AI company, enabling retail, travel and hospitality brands to earn lasting customer loyalty through harnessing the power of real-time, omnichannel and personalized marketing. Our powerful technology combines the world's most flexible and scalable loyalty and promotions capability with cutting edge, built-for-purpose AI to deliver 1:1 personalization at scale for enterprise businesses, globally. Our growing customer base includes Loblaws, Southeastern Grocers, Giant Eagle, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, JD Sports, E.Leclerc, Carrefour, the Woolworths Group and many more.

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