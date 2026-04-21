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Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Eagle Eye Solutions Group logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares crossed above its 50-day moving average (50‑day MA GBX 342.11), trading as high as GBX 350 and last at GBX 342 on volume 20,765 — a short-term technical bullish signal.
  • Analyst sentiment is positive, with a consensus "Buy" rating and an average target price of GBX 660; Canaccord Genuity recently reaffirmed a Buy with a GBX 660 target.
  • Fundamentals are mixed: market cap £102.11m, low debt-to-equity (0.07) and reasonable liquidity (current ratio 1.57), but a strongly negative trailing P/E (~-1,005.88), reflecting uneven profitability.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Eagle Eye Solutions Group.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 342.11 and traded as high as GBX 350. Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 342, with a volume of 20,765 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EYE. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 660 price target on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "house stock" rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 660.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EYE

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Trading Up 0.6%

The stock's fifty day moving average price is GBX 342.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 315.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1,005.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 0.46 EPS for the quarter. Eagle Eye Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.31%. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc will post 12.1000003 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS and AI company, enabling retail, travel and hospitality brands to earn lasting customer loyalty through harnessing the power of real-time, omnichannel and personalized marketing. Our powerful technology combines the world's most flexible and scalable loyalty and promotions capability with cutting edge, built-for-purpose AI to deliver 1:1 personalization at scale for enterprise businesses, globally. Our growing customer base includes Loblaws, Southeastern Grocers, Giant Eagle, Asda, Tesco, Morrisons, JD Sports, E.Leclerc, Carrefour, the Woolworths Group and many more.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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