Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.17), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $20.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.18 million. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 7.76%.

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Eagle Financial Services Stock Performance

EFSI stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.29. 15,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,558. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Eagle Financial Services has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $41.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.64 million, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Financial Services

In other news, Director Scott M. Hamberger purchased 909 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $84,150. The trade was a 55.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 453,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,064,000 after buying an additional 177,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services by 105.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 306,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,606,000 after buying an additional 157,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services by 148.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 63,756 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $389,000. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EFSI. Zacks Research raised shares of Eagle Financial Services to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Eagle Financial Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Eagle Financial Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital set a $43.00 target price on shares of Eagle Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $43.00 target price on shares of Eagle Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

Eagle Financial Services, Inc NASDAQ: EFSI is the bank holding company for Eagle National Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia. The company offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking solutions, focusing on personalized service for individuals, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Through its subsidiary, Eagle National Bank, it maintains a commitment to local decision-making and relationship-driven service.

Eagle Financial Services provides deposit products including checking and savings accounts, money market funds, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

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