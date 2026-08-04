Eagle Materials Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:EXP)

Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Eagle Materials has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6%per year over the last three years. Eagle Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $14.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.0%.

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Eagle Materials Price Performance

EXP stock opened at $214.57 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $171.99 and a one year high of $245.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.37 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $650.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.35 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The firm's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc NYSE: EXP is a Dallas, Texas–based manufacturer of building materials serving construction and heavy industry markets across the United States. The company's primary products include portland and masonry cements, gypsum wallboard, lightweight aggregate, paperboard packaging, and roofing granules. These product lines support a wide range of end uses—from residential and commercial buildings to infrastructure projects and industrial applications.

Since its spin-off from a major homebuilding company in 2004, Eagle Materials has grown through targeted facility expansions and strategic acquisitions.

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