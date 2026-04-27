Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.68, Zacks reports. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 3.87%. Easterly Government Properties updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.060-3.120 EPS.

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Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $23.56 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. Easterly Government Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 642.86%.

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Investment Research Partners LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Easterly Government Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised Easterly Government Properties from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.49.

View Our Latest Analysis on Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. government agencies. Structured as a triple-net lease REIT, the company focuses on single-tenant assets with long-term, credit-backed leases that transfer most property-level responsibilities—including taxes, insurance and maintenance—to its government tenants.

The firm’s portfolio encompasses a variety of facility types, including office buildings, training centers, laboratories and mission-critical installations used by federal agencies.

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