Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.060-3.120 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

DEA opened at $23.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 84.15 and a beta of 0.98. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $24.94.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.68. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 3.87%.Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.060-3.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Easterly Government Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 642.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DEA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $23.49.

View Our Latest Research Report on Easterly Government Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 215.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 318.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,757 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company's stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. government agencies. Structured as a triple-net lease REIT, the company focuses on single-tenant assets with long-term, credit-backed leases that transfer most property-level responsibilities—including taxes, insurance and maintenance—to its government tenants.

The firm’s portfolio encompasses a variety of facility types, including office buildings, training centers, laboratories and mission-critical installations used by federal agencies.

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