Easterly Government Properties Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Easterly Government Properties NYSE: DEA used its first-quarter 2026 earnings call to highlight what management described as stable, mission-driven demand for its portfolio and continued efforts to broaden its growth toolkit amid volatile capital markets.

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Management emphasizes “mission-critical” portfolio and stability

President and CEO Darrell Crate said the company continues to operate amid market volatility driven by interest rates, geopolitical uncertainty, and broader capital market disruption, which he argued tends to favor “durable cash flows, strong tenant credit, and disciplined capital allocation.” He emphasized that Easterly’s properties are tied to essential government functions and should not be viewed like traditional office real estate.

Crate pointed to specialized buildouts in certain facilities—such as secure classified environments and sensitive law enforcement spaces—saying these assets are difficult to replicate and supported by long-duration leases and strong tenant credit. He also cited the company’s efforts in recent years to “strengthen the company,” including leadership transitions, “resetting the dividend,” and retaining additional capital internally.

For the quarter, Crate reported occupancy of 97% and a weighted average lease term of about 9.4 years. He also said the company is encouraged by first-quarter performance and “ability to raise the low-end of guidance,” while keeping priorities centered on capital discipline and operational execution. Crate added that the company expects to work toward an investment-grade rating, stating it looks forward to “working with the credit agencies on achieving an investment grade rating in 2027.”

First-quarter financial results and guidance update

In prepared remarks, the company reported first-quarter 2026 total revenue of $91.5 million, up from $78.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, a 16% year-over-year increase. Management attributed the growth primarily to acquisitions completed over the last 12 months, contractual rent growth, and lease stability.

EBITDA increased to $57.3 million from $51.0 million a year earlier, representing approximately 12% growth, according to the company. On a fully diluted basis, net income per share was $0.03. Funds from operations (FFO) per share increased to $0.76 from $0.71, while core FFO per share increased to $0.77 from $0.73. Cash available for distribution was approximately $32.2 million.

Following the quarter, management raised the low end of full-year guidance by $0.01. The company updated its full-year range to $3.06 to $3.12 from the prior $3.05 to $3.06, citing the successful closing of a mezzanine loan investment during the quarter.

Mezzanine investment introduced as a new capital allocation tool

A key topic during the call was the company’s first mezzanine loan investment. Management said it provided $7 million of financing for the development of a 120,000-square-foot VA outpatient clinic in Kennewick, Washington. The loan carries an anticipated 12% yield and supports a 20-year firm term lease commitment from the Department of Veterans Affairs, with an expected completion date of October 2028.

Management described the mezzanine structure as a way to generate attractive current returns while maintaining future “optionality” to acquire the asset. On the call, the company said it has both a right of first refusal (ROFR) and a right of first offer (ROFO) embedded in the arrangement.

Asked whether the transaction was a one-off, Crate said the company could “see ourselves allocating about $30 millions” to a VA-focused mezzanine pipeline over the next four to six years, adding that $30 million could translate into involvement in “three, four” projects. Later, he told analysts the company could deploy that $30 million “over the next 18 months.”

Development timelines and leverage discussion

Management also reviewed active development projects and reiterated expected delivery timing:

Fort Myers, Florida lab project: expected to complete and commence its lease in the fourth quarter of 2026

Flagstaff Courthouse (Arizona): scheduled to deliver in the first quarter of 2027

Medford Courthouse (Oregon): anticipated to complete during the second half of 2027

The company said these deliveries represent “natural de-levering points” as net operating income comes online and as any agreed-upon lump sums are received.

Adjusted net debt to annualized quarterly pro forma EBITDA was 7.3x, which management said edged higher during the quarter due primarily to the timing of equity issuance related to the Commonwealth of Virginia acquisition. The company said it elected to defer issuing the majority of that equity amid share price volatility and expects to complete the issuance by year-end.

Pipeline, acquisition approach, and leasing upside

Management reiterated a $1.5 billion acquisition and development pipeline and said it is “beginning to make meaningful progress on potential transactions” that can be executed at a spread to its cost of capital, either independently or through partnerships. At the midpoint of guidance, the company’s assumptions include $50 million to $100 million of gross development-related investment and $50 million in wholly owned acquisitions for the year.

In response to questions about acquisition activity and guidance, management said it was being conservative and would look to update acquisition guidance when it is closer to executing deals. Management also discussed underwriting targets, stating it generally targets a spread around 100 basis points to its cost of capital, with a “50-100” basis-point range referenced on the call, while noting the mezzanine investment represented a much larger spread due to its anticipated yield.

Executives also described the mix of the broader pipeline, saying it is “roughly thirds”: about one-third federal, one-third state and local, and one-third government-adjacent.

On occupancy and leasing, Crate said the company believes some current vacancy represents space it expected to be vacant at acquisition or during underwriting. He pointed to an FDA lab in Atlanta with “tens of thousands of square feet” not leased and said the team is pursuing additional leasing more aggressively, though he cautioned government leasing processes can take “six to nine-month kinds of things.”

Looking toward credit strategy, Crate described leverage and scale as key considerations in the company’s pursuit of an investment-grade rating, adding that Easterly is committed to “behaving like an investment grade company” and that “2027 is hopefully our year.”

About Easterly Government Properties NYSE: DEA

Easterly Government Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. government agencies. Structured as a triple-net lease REIT, the company focuses on single-tenant assets with long-term, credit-backed leases that transfer most property-level responsibilities—including taxes, insurance and maintenance—to its government tenants.

The firm’s portfolio encompasses a variety of facility types, including office buildings, training centers, laboratories and mission-critical installations used by federal agencies.

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