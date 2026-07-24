Eaton (ETN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $3.07 per share and revenue of $8.1554 billion for the quarter. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 13.99%.The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Eaton to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Eaton Stock Up 2.0%

NYSE:ETN opened at $415.24 on Friday. Eaton has a one year low of $311.92 and a one year high of $436.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $161.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $403.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.70.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Eaton's payout ratio is 43.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Antonio Galvao sold 494 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.86, for a total value of $200,494.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,723,765.50. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson sold 167 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $64,295.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at $421,960. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock worth $8,614,793 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfam LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eaton from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $340.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore set a $453.00 price target on Eaton in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $423.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETN

About Eaton

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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