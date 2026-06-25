Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Trading 3.7% Higher - Should You Buy?

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $426.00 and last traded at $419.3720. 1,816,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,746,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $404.59.

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Key Eaton News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are encouraged by Eaton’s strong 2026 outlook after the company reported record first-quarter sales, 10% organic growth, and raised its full-year organic growth forecast to 9%–11%, signaling durable demand in its core businesses.

Investors are encouraged by Eaton’s strong 2026 outlook after the company reported record first-quarter sales, 10% organic growth, and raised its full-year organic growth forecast to 9%–11%, signaling durable demand in its core businesses. Positive Sentiment: Electrical Americas orders accelerated sharply and backlog remained elevated, which points to sustained demand in power infrastructure and supports the case for continued revenue momentum.

Electrical Americas orders accelerated sharply and backlog remained elevated, which points to sustained demand in power infrastructure and supports the case for continued revenue momentum. Positive Sentiment: The planned separation of the Mobility group and combination with Dana should leave Eaton more concentrated in higher-growth Electrical and Aerospace segments while adding about $1.1 billion in cash, a move many investors may view as portfolio simplification and value-creating.

The planned separation of the Mobility group and combination with Dana should leave Eaton more concentrated in higher-growth Electrical and Aerospace segments while adding about $1.1 billion in cash, a move many investors may view as portfolio simplification and value-creating. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst updates from Zacks Research lifted EPS estimates across multiple periods, reinforcing the view that Eaton’s earnings trajectory remains ahead of prior expectations.

Recent analyst updates from Zacks Research lifted EPS estimates across multiple periods, reinforcing the view that Eaton’s earnings trajectory remains ahead of prior expectations. Positive Sentiment: Ongoing investment in data-center and liquid-cooling capabilities, including the Boyd Thermal acquisition, is adding exposure to AI infrastructure spending and helping drive a higher valuation for the stock.

Ongoing investment in data-center and liquid-cooling capabilities, including the Boyd Thermal acquisition, is adding exposure to AI infrastructure spending and helping drive a higher valuation for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Insider trading data shows recent executive sales and no open-market insider purchases over the past six months, but the activity appears limited and does not by itself indicate a major shift in fundamentals.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Eaton from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $340.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eaton from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $420.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Stock Up 3.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $405.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Eaton's dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson sold 167 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $64,295.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $421,960. This trade represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 215 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $419.02 per share, for a total transaction of $90,089.30. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,583.58. This represents a 15.21% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock worth $8,614,793. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 5.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 70.1% during the second quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

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