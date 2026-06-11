Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Trading 5.1% Higher - What's Next?

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $396.18 and last traded at $394.4430. Approximately 2,632,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 2,775,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $375.46.

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Key Eaton News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eaton from $340.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $428.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $464.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore set a $453.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $420.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Eaton

Eaton Trading Up 5.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.93. The company has a market cap of $153.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 13.99%.The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Eaton's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Eaton's dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson sold 167 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $64,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,096 shares of the company's stock, valued at $421,960. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Antonio Galvao sold 494 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.86, for a total value of $200,494.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,723,765.50. This trade represents a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $8,614,793 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its stake in Eaton by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,256,177 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $474,444,000 after purchasing an additional 40,792 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 515,587 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $192,958,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,877 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $116,217,000 after acquiring an additional 297,166 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Eaton by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 336,060 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $120,199,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 310,859 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $99,012,000 after acquiring an additional 58,281 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

Further Reading

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