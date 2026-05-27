eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.8387.

Several brokerages have commented on EBAY. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on eBay from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on eBay from $90.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, President Capital lifted their target price on eBay from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

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eBay Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $115.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $119.31. The company has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. The business's fifty day moving average is $101.54 and its 200 day moving average is $92.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. eBay's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. eBay's payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $1,542,361.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,733,638.76. The trade was a 15.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 23,167 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total value of $2,168,199.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,154.85. This represents a 44.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 86,953 shares of company stock valued at $8,287,444 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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