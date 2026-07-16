eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.3871.

Several research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on eBay from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on eBay from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on eBay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,259,096.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,214,595.23. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $208,230.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,485,775.24. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 76,012 shares of company stock worth $8,747,852 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 128.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of EBAY opened at $112.76 on Thursday. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $75.78 and a fifty-two week high of $119.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day moving average of $99.08. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The company's revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. eBay's payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Further Reading

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