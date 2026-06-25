eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $126.00 Price Target at President Capital

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at President Capital from $102.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the e-commerce company's stock. President Capital's target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $96.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on eBay from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $108.61.

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eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.59. The company's stock had a trading volume of 259,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,332,604. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.96. eBay has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.eBay's revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, analysts predict that eBay will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total transaction of $94,213.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,967.61. The trade was a 2.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total value of $1,217,544.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 280,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,707,556.36. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,015 shares of company stock worth $10,749,186. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports say Ryan Cohen dropped a potential $35 billion GameStop pay package to stay focused on his unsolicited bid for eBay, reinforcing that he is serious about pursuing a transaction. Reuters article

Multiple reports say Ryan Cohen dropped a potential $35 billion GameStop pay package to stay focused on his unsolicited bid for eBay, reinforcing that he is serious about pursuing a transaction. Positive Sentiment: GameStop said it plans to release a detailed presentation on the strategic rationale for a combined company, which could keep takeover speculation alive and support EBAY shares in the near term. Quartz article

GameStop said it plans to release a detailed presentation on the strategic rationale for a combined company, which could keep takeover speculation alive and support EBAY shares in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also noted that Cohen has provided few specifics on financing, structure, or timing, and eBay previously rejected the proposal in May, so the bid remains highly speculative. CNBC article

Coverage also noted that Cohen has provided few specifics on financing, structure, or timing, and eBay previously rejected the proposal in May, so the bid remains highly speculative. Neutral Sentiment: Several other articles were simply recaps of Cohen’s comments and the compensation change, with limited direct fundamental impact on eBay’s business operations. Barchart article

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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