eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. eBay had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. eBay updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.090-1.140 EPS.

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eBay Stock Up 3.4%

EBAY traded up $3.43 on Wednesday, reaching $103.79. 6,625,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,194,788. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $93.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.54. eBay has a 52-week low of $65.23 and a 52-week high of $107.34. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from eBay's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. eBay's payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $2,044,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 352,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,337,822.61. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 33,441 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $3,076,237.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,733 shares in the company, valued at $435,388.67. The trade was a 87.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,393 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,504. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank grew its position in eBay by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,313 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in eBay by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,766 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in eBay by 18.1% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in eBay by 6.8% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,083 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EBAY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of eBay from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $99.81.

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Trending Headlines about eBay

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eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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