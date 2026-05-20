eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $100.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "market perform" rating on the e-commerce company's stock. Sanford C. Bernstein's price objective points to a potential downside of 14.08% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on eBay from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore set a $96.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.90.

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eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.38. 606,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,563,226. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83. The company has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.39. The firm's fifty day moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day moving average is $90.90.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. eBay's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $1,542,361.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 94,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,733,638.76. The trade was a 15.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total transaction of $2,044,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 352,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,337,822.61. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,953 shares of company stock worth $8,287,444. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company's stock.

Key eBay News

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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