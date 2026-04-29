eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.090-1.140 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion.

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eBay Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $3.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,737,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,266. eBay has a one year low of $65.23 and a one year high of $107.34. The company has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.54.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.09. eBay had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.02 billion. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from eBay's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. eBay's payout ratio is 28.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $99.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on eBay

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 23,167 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total transaction of $2,168,199.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,915 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,706,154.85. This trade represents a 44.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 33,441 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $3,076,237.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at $435,388.67. This represents a 87.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,393 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,504. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key eBay News

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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