ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of ECARX in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ECARX presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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Read Our Latest Analysis on ECX

ECARX Stock Performance

ECX opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. ECARX has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.70. The company has a market cap of $409.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76.

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $301.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $311.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that ECARX will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ECARX

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ECARX by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,309,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,093 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of ECARX by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 2,134,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 854,139 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ECARX by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,842,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 667,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of ECARX by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,155,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ECARX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,054,000.

About ECARX

ECARX is a global automotive technology company focused on developing and delivering smart cockpit solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company designs and manufactures a range of in-vehicle computing platforms, central processing units, digital instrument clusters and multimedia infotainment systems. ECARX's core offerings integrate software, hardware and cloud connectivity to create seamless user experiences for drivers and passengers.

The company's product portfolio spans telematics control units, over-the-air update frameworks and next-generation human-machine interfaces (HMI).

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