Echostar Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Echostar NASDAQ: ECHO said its Hughes business filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after the unit’s $1.5 billion bond maturity came due on Aug. 1 and discussions with bondholders did not produce what the company called a workable solution.

Chairman Charlie Ergen said the bankruptcy filing is limited to Hughes entities and does not include EchoStar Corporation, its other non-Hughes subsidiaries or Hughes international entities. The company submitted first-day motions intended to allow Hughes to continue operating normally, including paying employees, serving customers and channel partners, and meeting ongoing vendor commitments.

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“We don't know how long bankruptcy will take before we can emerge restructured,” Ergen said, adding that the company would not take further questions about Hughes because litigation is expected. He directed investors to the company’s press release and court filing for additional details.

Capital Allocation and Share Repurchases

EchoStar increased its stock-repurchase authorization to $5 billion, Ergen said. However, he emphasized that the authorization does not obligate the company to buy back shares and noted that certain bond indentures restrict share repurchases.

Management said its capital-allocation priorities include investing in existing operations, evaluating opportunities through EchoStar Capital, considering investments in EchoStar itself, and potentially dividends if other opportunities do not meet its criteria.

“We're going to be patient,” Ergen said of investment decisions. “The market is pretty frothy. We're not going to rush out to do something and overpay for something just because we have money.”

Ergen said the company is generally cautious about valuations, including EchoStar’s own valuation, given that market metrics are at historically high levels. He said management’s approach is centered on long-term shareholder value rather than short-term financial targets.

EchoStar said it has about $14 billion to $15 billion in cash after setting aside $2.4 billion in escrow for Boost-related network shutdown obligations mandated by the FCC.

The company estimated its costs associated with finalizing its wireless-network termination and related tax liabilities at roughly $5 billion to $7 billion.

Ergen said the estimate includes the $2.4 billion escrow amount and incorporates variables including potential tax-related transactions and litigation over network shutdown costs.

SpaceX Holdings and Spectrum Assets

Ergen said EchoStar owns 261.8 million shares of SpaceX and continues to hold spectrum assets including AWS-3, CBRS and 700 MHz licenses. He said the SpaceX transaction is expected to pay about $5 billion of debt at closing, while EchoStar also has $1.9 billion of convertible debt that is currently in the money for conversion.

The company is awaiting an FCC decision on its request for a waiver related to its remaining spectrum licenses. EchoStar has asked to sell the licenses at fair value in exchange for an extension of its network-buildout requirements.

Jeff Blum, acting chief legal officer and secretary, said the FCC chairman confirmed in September that EchoStar had met its buildout commitments. The company believes a waiver would make sense now that it no longer has a network, and said it hopes the FCC will rule in the near term.

Ergen said EchoStar expects it would not be barred from participating in a future C-band auction, though the company has not determined whether participation would make strategic sense. It would also consider secondary-market spectrum transactions that could enhance shareholder value, he said.

Boost Mobile and Operating Strategy

Ergen said management has not yet “cracked the code” for achieving the level of success it wants in the wireless business. Boost Mobile has “treaded water” for four years, he said, reporting that the operation was slightly cash-flow positive during the quarter but lost subscribers.

Still, EchoStar views Boost as strategically important. Ergen said Bob Grochinski, who joined the company several months ago, has brought a fresh approach and that management believes it has strategic initiatives that could reinvigorate the business.

EchoStar has “a fair amount of flexibility” under its contracts to pursue potential mergers, acquisitions or partnerships involving Boost, Ergen said, though he declined to discuss specific contract terms. He stressed that all of the company’s operations need to demonstrate a long-term ability to operate profitably.

The company also sees an opportunity to combine its capabilities in mobile service, broadband, satellite connectivity and video. Ergen said customers will need connectivity in multiple forms, including Wi-Fi, broadband, satellite services and video, and that EchoStar’s experience across those areas could be beneficial.

Bankruptcy Process and Industry Consolidation

Regarding the DISH Wireless bankruptcy process, Ergen said a confirmation hearing is scheduled for Oct. 13 and that the company currently expects the matter could be resolved in the fourth quarter of 2026. He said litigation involving infrastructure providers, including tower companies, has lengthened the process and shifted some decision-making to the bankruptcy court.

Ergen said EchoStar’s stalking-horse bid related to the proceedings was potentially about $300 million, less cash on hand, but described the potential liquidation value of the assets as relatively immaterial compared with EchoStar’s broader portfolio.

On a potential combination of DISH and DirecTV, Ergen reiterated that he believes consolidation is inevitable but said the company has no preconceived view about whether it would be a buyer, seller or participant in another structure. Any transaction would depend on valuation and incentives for the parties, he said.

EchoStar does not currently need to access capital markets, Ergen said. He added that management intends to work professionally with bondholders and vendors while pursuing a resolution through the restructuring process.

About Echostar (NASDAQ:ECHO)

EchoStar Corporation is a communications company that provides satellite and wireless services, video distribution, and broadband connectivity solutions. Its business has historically been centered on satellite technology and related services, serving customers through a range of connectivity and network offerings.

The company operates through several segments that support pay-TV, enterprise, government, and consumer communications needs. Its services and technologies have included satellite television distribution, broadband satellite access, network infrastructure, and wireless communications capabilities.

EchoStar was founded in 1980 and has long been associated with satellite communications in the United States.

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