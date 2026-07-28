Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.39 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 22.64%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Ecolab updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.130-2.230 EPS.

Get Ecolab alerts: Sign Up

Ecolab Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $271.19 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $267.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.19. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $243.15 and a 12-month high of $309.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Ecolab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.51%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Benjamin M. Clark purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $263.83 per share, for a total transaction of $263,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $285,727.89. This trade represents a 1,204.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Darrell R. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total value of $2,608,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 32,733 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,539,712.37. This trade represents a 23.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,550 shares of company stock worth $2,719,508. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 448 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Ecolab by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,795 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Group LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. Zacks Research cut shares of Ecolab from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $337.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ecolab from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Ecolab from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ecolab from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $324.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on ECL

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ecolab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ecolab wasn't on the list.

While Ecolab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here