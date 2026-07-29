Edgewell Personal Care (EPC) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to announce earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $575.92 million for the quarter. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.100 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $518.51 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of EPC stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Edgewell Personal Care's dividend payout ratio is presently -35.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPC

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company's stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Inc, incorporated in 2015 and headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, is a global consumer products company specializing in personal care, sun care, shaving and feminine care solutions. The company emerged as a spin-off from Energizer Holdings' personal care division, listing its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “EPC.” Edgewell's portfolio comprises well-known brands that cater to everyday personal grooming and protection needs.

In the shaving segment, Edgewell markets razors and refill blades under brands such as Schick and Wilkinson Sword, targeting both men's and women's grooming categories.

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