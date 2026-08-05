Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.800-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts: Sign Up

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of EPC stock opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business's 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $29.94.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPC. Zacks Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on Edgewell Personal Care and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Edgewell Personal Care

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,486 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company's stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Inc, incorporated in 2015 and headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, is a global consumer products company specializing in personal care, sun care, shaving and feminine care solutions. The company emerged as a spin-off from Energizer Holdings' personal care division, listing its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “EPC.” Edgewell's portfolio comprises well-known brands that cater to everyday personal grooming and protection needs.

In the shaving segment, Edgewell markets razors and refill blades under brands such as Schick and Wilkinson Sword, targeting both men's and women's grooming categories.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Edgewell Personal Care, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Edgewell Personal Care wasn't on the list.

While Edgewell Personal Care currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here