Edison International (EIX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share and revenue of $4.0681 billion for the quarter. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Edison International had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Edison International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Edison International Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of EIX stock opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $76.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Edison International's payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.36.

View Our Latest Report on Edison International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,576,163.60. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in Edison International by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 935 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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