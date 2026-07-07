Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.28 and last traded at $76.2430, with a volume of 356954 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.84.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Get Our Latest Report on Edison International

Edison International Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.28 and a 200 day moving average of $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8775 per share. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Edison International's payout ratio is 38.11%.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. This trade represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,220,399 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,134,268,000 after acquiring an additional 480,726 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Edison International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,141,204 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,989,135,000 after purchasing an additional 953,800 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,285,152 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,097,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018,379 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $803,407,000 after purchasing an additional 386,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,070,324 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $364,341,000 after buying an additional 662,477 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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