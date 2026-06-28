Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.6364.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Edison International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,220,399 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,134,268,000 after acquiring an additional 480,726 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Edison International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,141,204 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,989,135,000 after acquiring an additional 953,800 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,285,152 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,097,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521,168 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,018,379 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $803,407,000 after acquiring an additional 386,905 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Edison International by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,070,324 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $364,341,000 after acquiring an additional 662,477 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business's 50 day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.98. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $49.14 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Edison International's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Edison International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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