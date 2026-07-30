Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.900-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Edison International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.75. 2,874,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,765. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $81.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.36. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.8775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Edison International's payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EIX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Edison International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,316,463 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $319,094,000 after purchasing an additional 147,723 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,525 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,452,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company's stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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