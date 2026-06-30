Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $92.88 and last traded at $91.3310, with a volume of 3606234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.78.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The business's 50-day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.Edwards Lifesciences's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $84,587.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,861.34. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $48,893.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,319,950.72. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 81,038 shares of company stock worth $6,683,255 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 82,019 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $1,337,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $1,711,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 55.2% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company's stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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