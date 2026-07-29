Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $1.3125 billion for the quarter. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.285 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.090 EPS. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Elanco Animal Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.71. 641,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,258,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -51.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $27.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $28.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELAN

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 4,911 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $99,938.85. Following the purchase, the insider owned 160,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,272,524.20. The trade was a 3.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 4,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,867.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 171,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,454,897.39. The trade was a 2.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 53.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the company's stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company's stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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