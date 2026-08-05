Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.100-1.160 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.190-0.220 EPS.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.09. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $27.72.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.220 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 4,911 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,938.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 160,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,524.20. This represents a 3.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 4,971 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $99,867.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,454,897.39. This represents a 2.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 56.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,468,148 shares of the company's stock worth $331,669,000 after buying an additional 5,961,457 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,789,037 shares of the company's stock worth $108,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,787,394 shares of the company's stock worth $50,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,872 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 568.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,796,753 shares of the company's stock worth $63,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,291,618 shares of the company's stock worth $86,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,697 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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