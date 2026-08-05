Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.190-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.100-1.160 EPS.

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Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

NYSE ELAN opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of -51.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.67. The business's fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.31 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.220 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.73.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 4,911 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.35 per share, with a total value of $99,938.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 160,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,272,524.20. This represents a 3.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 4,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,867.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 171,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,897.39. This represents a 2.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.14% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,468,148 shares of the company's stock valued at $331,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961,457 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,789,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 104.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,787,394 shares of the company's stock worth $50,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,872 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 568.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,796,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,455 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,291,618 shares of the company's stock worth $86,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company's stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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