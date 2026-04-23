Eldorado Gold (EGO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO - Get Free Report) TSE: ELD will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $489.4550 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 11:30 AM ET.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO - Get Free Report) TSE: ELD last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 27.89%.The company had revenue of $575.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.42 million. On average, analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts: Sign Up

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:EGO opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $51.16. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EGO. National Bank Financial raised shares of Eldorado Gold to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a "sector outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $42.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,904 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $156,364,000 after acquiring an additional 419,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,058,449 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $181,701,000 after buying an additional 247,916 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 904.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,811,814 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $65,322,000 after buying an additional 1,631,373 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 490.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,787,062 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $64,193,000 after buying an additional 1,484,503 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,275,008 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $45,798,000 after buying an additional 223,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company's stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation is a Canada‐based gold producer engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral properties. The company's core focus is on gold, silver and select base metals, with an emphasis on advancing projects through feasibility and into production. Eldorado Gold maintains a diversified portfolio of both producing mines and advanced‐stage development projects.

Operationally, Eldorado Gold manages multiple gold mining operations across Turkey, Canada and Greece.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eldorado Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eldorado Gold wasn't on the list.

While Eldorado Gold currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here