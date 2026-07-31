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Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Shares Up 1.7% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Electra Battery Materials logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ:ELBM - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.5149 and last traded at $0.5064. Approximately 378,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 292,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4978.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Electra Battery Materials from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Electra Battery Materials in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research raised Electra Battery Materials to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Electra Battery Materials in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Electra Battery Materials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $2.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $54.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.52. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68.

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Electra Battery Materials Corporation will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electra Battery Materials

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELBM. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Electra Battery Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electra Battery Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Electra Battery Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Electra Battery Materials by 149.7% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 250,171 shares of the company's stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electra Battery Materials

(Get Free Report)

Electra Battery Materials Inc is a Canada-based battery materials company focused on the sourcing, refining and recycling of critical minerals used in lithium-ion batteries. The company's core business activities include the development of hydrometallurgical processing facilities to convert raw feedstocks—such as mined ores, recycled battery black mass and industrial by-products—into battery-grade nickel, cobalt, lithium and other specialty materials. Electra's business model centers on vertically integrated operations designed to secure supply chain resilience for North American and global electric vehicle (EV) and energy storage markets.

In 2022, Electra Battery Materials completed a business combination transaction and commenced trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker ELBM.

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