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Electric Vehicle Stocks To Keep An Eye On - April 19th

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Tesla logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tesla, Rivian, and NIO are MarketBeat’s EV stocks to watch today, having recorded the highest dollar trading volume among electric‑vehicle equities in recent days.
  • EV stocks are typically growth‑oriented and volatile, with performance driven by technology advances, regulatory incentives, commodity and supply‑chain dynamics, and consumer adoption trends.
  • Company snapshots: Tesla operates Automotive and Energy Generation & Storage segments; Rivian sells consumer EVs (R1T pickup, R1S SUV); and NIO sells EVs in China and provides batteries, e‑powertrains, and charging/power solutions.
  • Five stocks we like better than Tesla.

Tesla, Rivian Automotive, and NIO are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business is tied to the electric-vehicle ecosystem—this includes automakers that design and manufacture EVs as well as suppliers of batteries, charging infrastructure, power electronics, and related software. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growth and adoption of electric mobility. EV stocks are typically growth-oriented and can be volatile, with performance driven by technology advances, regulatory incentives, commodity and supply‑chain dynamics, and consumer adoption trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIVN

NIO (NIO)

NIO Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIO

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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