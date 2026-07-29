Eledon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN - Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 16,049 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,001% compared to the typical volume of 764 put options.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELDN. GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,154 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ELDN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 561,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,177. The company has a market capitalization of $261.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ELDN is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of therapies for diseases characterized by smooth muscle dysfunction. The company leverages a proprietary ion-channel modulation platform to identify and optimize small-molecule compounds that can either restore or inhibit smooth muscle activity, with the goal of addressing gastrointestinal, hepatic and cardiovascular disorders.

Eledon’s pipeline comprises several preclinical and early-phase clinical programs targeting high-unmet-need indications.

Further Reading

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